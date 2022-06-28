Brian Sokutu
Senior Print Journalist
3 minute read
28 Jun 2022
5:45 am
Politics

Lesufi’s election as ANC Gauteng chair boosts Ramaphosa’s second term bid – analysts

While Lesufi’s election was 'satisfying' for Ramaphosa, it did not mean he would attract voters for the ANC.

Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi can be seen at the Lyttleton Sports Grounds addressing some of Tshwane's homeless on 15 April 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles
While analysts have described the election of Panyaza Lesufi as Gauteng ANC chair as yet another boost for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s chances of being re-elected party boss in the December elective conference, they have cautioned the ANC faces uphill battle to woo voter in the 2024 polls. Lesufi’s first much-awaited media briefing as provincial chair – scheduled to be held at Luthuli House ANC headquarters Monday afternoon – was cancelled due to Eskom’s load shedding, which hit the entire downtown Joburg, according party national spokesperson Pule Mabe. ALSO READ: Ramaphosa gets another boost for second term bid In what went...

