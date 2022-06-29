Brian Sokutu
29 Jun 2022
‘We will not elbow him out of govt’ – Lesufi has no intention of taking over from Makhura before 2024

In an earlier interview with a Joburg daily, Makhura made clear his wish to vacate his position before his term ended.

The new Gauteng ANC leadership with Panyaza Lesufi as chairperson Photo: ANC Gauteng
Committing himself to a seamless handover of the political baton, Gauteng ANC chair Panyaza Lesufi yesterday said he had no intention of taking over from premier David Makhura before the 2024 expiry of his term of office. Responding to a question during a media briefing at the party’s Luthuli House headquarters in Joburg, Lesufi said his newly elected provincial executive committee (PEC) would not stand in the way of Makhura, should he wish to leave office – “but we will not elbow him out of government.” In an earlier interview with a Joburg daily, Makhura made clear his wish to...

