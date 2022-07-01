Eric Naki
Political Editor
3 minute read
1 Jul 2022
5:20 am
Politics

Delayed elective conference has ANC Western Cape members up in arms

The conference was overdue for the last four years.

ANC supporters attending the manifesto launch ahead of the President Cyril Ramaphosa's address in Church Square, Pretoria on 27 September 2021. Picture: Jacques Nelles
The ANC in the Western Cape could face a rebellion from concerned members from the main Dullar Omar region who demand that the party’s interim provincial committee (IPC), must convene the long overdue elective provincial conference. The members plan a protest outside the party’s provincial offices in Cape Town next week to voice their anger at the failure of the IPC to organise the conference to elect a new provincial executive committee (PEC). The conference was overdue for the last four years. The IPC was led by Lerumo Kalako as convenor, Ronalda Mulango as coordinator and members such as Richard...

