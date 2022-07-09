Lunga Simelane
9 Jul 2022
Politics

ANC one of the biggest crime syndicates in the history of SA, say experts

Lunga Simelane

'People have lost trust, and it is clear in terms of the slower support levels and the high levels of political empathy, where violence has replaced constructive political processes.'

ANC flag. Photo: The Citizen/Michel Bega
When the ANC took over back in 1994, with late statesman Nelson Mandela as president, many South Africans heaved a sigh of relief and welcomed Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu’s idea of a “Rainbow Nation”. But now, instability, corruption and disorder within the ANC had led to the downfall of the country, says political analyst André Duvenhage. The ANC was one of the biggest crime syndicates in the history of this country and the evidence was quite overwhelming. Duvenhage said there was a network of a “very big” corruption becoming institutionalised in the form of state capture, and the anger from...

