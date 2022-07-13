Cope steps up pressure in support of ousted councillor

The controversial move by Ekurhuleni municipal manager Dr Imogen Mashazi to remove member of the mayoral committee Ndzipho Khalipa has taken a new twist, with the Congress of the People (Cope) stepping up the pressure. The party challenged mayor Tania Campbell, council speaker Raymond Dlamini, Mashazi and the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) on noncompliance in the process. Without consulting members of the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Council coalition government, Mashazi “suspended” Khalipa from the council. He was replaced by Cope member Thomas Mofokeng. This infuriated party leaders, who reiterated Khalipa was “a duly deployed councillor”. In a letter dated 6...

The letter said Malatji had no authority to make such decisions on behalf of Cope.

“Such powers and authority are only vested within the congress national committee (CNC) of Cope and the writer hereof, who is the only competent person to communicate all resolutions and decisions of the CNC.

“What is highly unlawful is taking someone who appears on another Cope IEC list in Johannesburg and placing him on the Ekurhuleni Cope IEC list. This is highly irregular.

“We have attempted to intervene to stop this illegal process by sending correspondence to the IEC Gauteng office, bringing the matter to the attention of Thabo Masemola, mayor of Ekurhuleni and the IEC commissioner.

“This letter serves to advise you that Cope withdraws the name of Thomas Mofokeng, who was sworn in on 5 July in the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Council, replacing Cope Ekurhuleni councillor Ndzipho Khalipa.

“Kindly communicate our decision to the IEC within 24 hours of receipt of this letter. Should you fail or ignore this letter, Cope will take this matter to court,” read the letter.

Hleko said Cope had “democratic, transparent process and procedures within its constitution and policies, wherein the suitability of its members for deployment to public office are considered”.

Khalipa has taken legal action against his removal. The case is registered in the High Court in Pretoria.

In a letter to Dlamini, Campbell and Mashazi, Khalipa’s attorneys confirmed receiving correspondence from Cope deputy president Willie Madisha, Hleko and Ekurhuleni regional chairperson M Khan denying that Khalipa was removed by Cope.

“We have been instructed to demand you furnish our office with an undertaking on or before 12h00 on 4 July that the swearing in of Mr Mofokeng will not proceed,” they said.

IEC spokesperson Kate Bapela and Campbell were not available for comment.