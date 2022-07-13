Brian Sokutu
Senior Print Journalist
13 Jul 2022
5:20 am
Politics

Cope steps up pressure in support of ousted councillor

Brian Sokutu

Party leaders argue suspended Khalipa was 'a duly deployed councillor'.

Congress of the People (COPE) leader Mosiuoa Lekota. Picture: Gallo Images / Netwerk24 / Dean Vivier
The controversial move by Ekurhuleni municipal manager Dr Imogen Mashazi to remove member of the mayoral committee Ndzipho Khalipa has taken a new twist, with the Congress of the People (Cope) stepping up the pressure. The party challenged mayor Tania Campbell, council speaker Raymond Dlamini, Mashazi and the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) on noncompliance in the process. Without consulting members of the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Council coalition government, Mashazi “suspended” Khalipa from the council. He was replaced by Cope member Thomas Mofokeng. This infuriated party leaders, who reiterated Khalipa was “a duly deployed councillor”. In a letter dated 6...

