North West council rocked by dispute over acting municipal manager

The ongoing political disagreements among ANC councillors at Madibeng local municipality in North West has resulted in the unprocedural appointment of the acting municipal manager. Defying a council decision, council speaker Ditshego Mbedzi unilaterally appointed Motlalekgomo Mmope as acting municipal manager. Mbedzi allegedly took Mmope instead of Moruti Tsotetsi, a candidate recommended by council earlier. Mbedzi was adamant that she had the power to make the appointment. This despite the Municipal Systems Act, Act 32 of 2000, Section 54, stating that the Municipal Council must appoint a municipal manager or acting municipal manager. Madibeng municipality had had no municipal manager...

Madibeng municipality had had no municipal manager for several years. Even Mmope was acting when her contract expired on 5 July this year.

This week, Tshwane metro was granted a high court order to attach Madibeng municipal assets for failing to pay its R258 million debt for water supply.

But the Democratic Alliance’s councillor Jan van Rhyn is not standing for Mmope’s irregular appointment. Van Rhyn has challenged Mbedzi on her unilateral decision to appoint Mmope.

Van Rhyne supported a council decision taken at a special council meeting on 8 July that proposed Tsotetsi be appointed as acting municipal manager.

The council said Tsotetsi would be acting municipal manager pending the appointment of a permanent manager or the secondment of an acting municipal manager.

In terms of the law, MEC for cooperative governance and traditional affairs Lenah Miga should second an official to do the job.