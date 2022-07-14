Eric Naki
Political Editor
1 minute read
14 Jul 2022
5:15 am
Politics

North West council rocked by dispute over acting municipal manager

Motlalekgomo Mmope was appointed acting municipal manager despite another candidate being recommended by council

A flag of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) flies outside a polling station in Langa, near Cape Town, on 1 November 2021, during South Africa's local elections. Photo: RODGER BOSCH / AFP
The ongoing political disagreements among ANC councillors at Madibeng local municipality in North West has resulted in the unprocedural appointment of the acting municipal manager. Defying a council decision, council speaker Ditshego Mbedzi unilaterally appointed Motlalekgomo Mmope as acting municipal manager. Mbedzi allegedly took Mmope instead of Moruti Tsotetsi, a candidate recommended by council earlier. Mbedzi was adamant that she had the power to make the appointment. This despite the Municipal Systems Act, Act 32 of 2000, Section 54, stating that the Municipal Council must appoint a municipal manager or acting municipal manager. Madibeng municipality had had no municipal manager...

