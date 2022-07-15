News
South Africa
Crime
Politics
Load Shedding
Government
Courts
Covid-19
SA Coronavirus
Sport
Rugby
Cricket
Other
Competitions
About
Our Team
Code of Conduct
Jobs at The Citizen
Advertise with us
Contact us
Competitions
Politics
News
»
South Africa
»
Politics
Gareth Cotterell
Digital News Editor
1 minute read
15 Jul 2022
3:25 pm
KZN’s Sihle Zikalala ‘not vulnerable’
Gareth Cotterell
The high number of ANC members willing to take on Zikalala is being viewed by some as a sign that the premier has become vulnerable
KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala. Picture: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart