Politics

News » South Africa » Politics

Gareth Cotterell
Digital News Editor
1 minute read
15 Jul 2022
3:25 pm

KZN’s Sihle Zikalala ‘not vulnerable’

Gareth Cotterell

The high number of ANC members willing to take on Zikalala is being viewed by some as a sign that the premier has become vulnerable

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala. Picture: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart