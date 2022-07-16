ANC members facing criminal charges can’t contest top positions

Citizen Reporter

ANC members who are facing criminal charges won’t be able to contest leadership positions in the governing party in the upcoming elective conference due to take place in December.

According to a Business Day report, acting ANC secretary-general Paul Mashatile is blocking anyone facing serious criminal charges from participating or being nominated by branches.

Mashatile tries to clean up tarnished ANC

Mashatile’s hard-line stance seems to be following the party’s mandate to clean up its corruption-tainted image, which has been riddled with criminality, including widespread and audicious theft of public resources for more than a decade.

The move could prove to be advantageous for current ANC leader and state President Cyril Ramaphosa in the run-up to the December conference, although, Ramaphosa might still be affected by the party’s step-aside rule.

According to the Business Day report, the guidelines released by Mashatile to branches ahead of the ANC’s nomination process in August effectively shut the door on suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule’s leadership ambitions.

ANC top 3 contenders on shaky ground

The Judicial Inquiry into State Capture recommended that Magashule be criminally investigated. He is facing corruption and money laundering charges in the R255 million asbestos auditing tender that was awarded during his tenure as the Free State premier.

Former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, another aspirant for the top job, may face the same fate should he be criminally charged for his role in the Digital Vibes scandal.

Mkhize has since been referred to the National Prosecuting Authority by the Special Investigating Unit for possible prosecution for his alleged involvement in the corruption involving a R150 million communication tender Digital Vibes from the department of health when he was the minister.

But even Ramaphosa is not out of the woods, as investigations are ongoing into the robbery of millions in foreign currency at his Phala Phala farm in 2020 and its subsequent alleged cover-up.

If the Hawks investigation leads to the president being criminally charged, then Ramaphosa will himself not be able to stand for nomination as president.

NOW READ: Phala Phala theft: DA considering ‘legal options’ after Parliament declines request