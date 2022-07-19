Brian Sokutu
Senior Print Journalist
2 minute read
19 Jul 2022
5:45 am
Politics

No teeth to Ace Magashule’s ‘explosive secrets’

Brian Sokutu

Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule ‘a desperate man left out in cold’ – expert.

ANC suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule outside the Free State High Court on 3 November 2021 in Bloemfontein. Picture: Gallo Images/Volksblad/Mlungisi Louw
Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule’s claim of “explosive secrets” he shared with the party’s late deputy secretary-general, Jessie Duarte, was an empty threat, geared to win political mileage for those opposed to President Cyril Ramaphosa ahead of the December national elective conference, political analysts said yesterday. Speaking to journalists at Duarte’s funeral on Sunday, Magashule made startling remarks about having shared “explosive secrets” about the ANC and its leaders when they secretly met former president Jacob Zuma in Johannesburg. Magashule was quoted as saying his relationship with Duarte dated back to “struggle days”, having visited her home for “one-on-one discussions”....

Read more on these topics