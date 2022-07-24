Ramaphosa gambles presidency if he addresses KZN conference

Faizel Patel

President Cyril Ramaphosa could be putting his presidency on the line if he plans to address the African National Congress’ (ANC) KwaZulu-Natal conference on Sunday.

ANC treasurer general Paul Mashatile on Friday said party president Ramaphosa would arrive the province close off its ninth provincial conference.

ALSO READ: ‘Unity will prevail in ANC’ – Duma, after Zikalala loses KZN chairmanship

However, on Saturday, Mashatile backtracked from his position of the previous day, telling journalists the party would hear from the presidency if Ramaphosa would be free to attend the event.

The Sunday Times reports that if Ramaphosa does indeed plans to attend and close the conference, he will be putting his presidency on the line in a province that still largely sympathises with former president Jacob Zuma.

“A hostile reception for Ramaphosa could signal to his adversaries that he is vulnerable to a party leadership challenge when the ANC conference takes place in December. But if he is well received, which his office is counting on, it could be good news for him,” the paper reported.

The paper reports that Ramaphosa’s presidency is faltering.

“Its failures spelt out in stark terms by former president Thabo Mbeki at the memorial service for ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte, he is also battling to restore his image over the Phala Phala debacle.”

The extent of Ramaphosa’s gamble on the backing of KwaZulu-Natal was underlined by the reception received by Mashatile when he opened the conference.

More than 1,600 delegates insisted on singing Wenzen’ uZuma [what has Zuma done?] repeatedly as the party’s acting secretary-general was about to take to the podium voicing their displeasure at how he handled Zuma’s ousting.

The head of the presidency at Luthull House, ANC national executive committee member Sibongile Besani, late yesterday afternoon confirmed Ramaphosa would be flying to Durban to address the conference.

“As far as I know so far, the president will come [to the conference. We don’t expect the president to receive a hostile reception. You can see the mood of the conference is quite cordial, exciting. People are expressing their views, so we’re hoping for a positive response. We’re positive about members of the ANC.” he said.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala’s bid for a second term as ANC chairperson was thwarted on Saturday as legislature chair of chairs Siboniso Duma received the nod for the top job at the provincial in Durban.

Following his victory, Duma said there are no winners in the party or those who are vanquished, but the entire ANC has won and “unity will prevail at all costs.”

ALSO READ: “What has Zuma done?” Delegates burst into song as ANC KZN conference gets underway