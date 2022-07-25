Politics

25 Jul 2022
Cabinet reshuffle looms after Zikalala loses his grip on power in KZN

While Siboniso Duma assured the media that no cabinet reshuffle was on the horizon, members of the Taliban said it was inevitable.

Newly elected ANC KZN chairperson Siboniso Duma is congratulated by former chairperson Sihle Zikalala. Photo: Thabiso Goba

