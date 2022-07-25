News
Citizen Reporter
Reporter
1 minute read
25 Jul 2022
12:51 pm
Cabinet reshuffle looms after Zikalala loses his grip on power in KZN
Citizen Reporter
While Siboniso Duma assured the media that no cabinet reshuffle was on the horizon, members of the Taliban said it was inevitable.
Newly elected ANC KZN chairperson Siboniso Duma is congratulated by former chairperson Sihle Zikalala. Photo: Thabiso Goba
