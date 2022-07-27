ANC gala dinner: For just R1m you can sit down for supper with Ramaphosa

Gareth Cotterell

In the run-up to its policy conference this weekend, the African National Congress (ANC) is hosting a gala dinner – with one seat costing as much as R1 million.

If you’re willing to part with R1 million, you can buy the ‘titanium package’ which will give you one of two seats at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s table.

The ANC hosts these gala dinners before its conferences to raise funds. The policy conference is being held at Nasrec, Johannesburg, from Friday until Sunday.

Hosted by the Progressive Business Forum (PBF), the dinner allows businesspeople to socialise with the ruling party’s leaders and discuss its economic and social policies.

If you missed out on dining at the same table as Ramaphosa, you could have parted ways with R600 000 to get the ‘platinum package’. This usually gets you a seat at the same table as the Deputy President.

Tickets for the other packages range from R5 000 to R200.

These will give you access to a range of ANC officials, including NEC members, ministers, premiers, ANC MPs and mayors.

At the time of publishing, all the seats in the top-tier titanium, platinum, gold and silver packages had been sold out.

Staff salaries

ANC employees will be hoping that this money will be used to pay their salaries.

On Monday, ANC employees staged pickets at party offices across the country after they hadn’t been paid their salaries for two months.

The workers threatened to disrupt the national policy conference in Nasrec if the ANC does not pay their salaries.

The ANC assured its staff they would be paid soon, without giving an exact date.

