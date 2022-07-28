Reitumetse Makwea
28 Jul 2022
Politics

Sisulu’s castration call ‘a clear indication of ‘political opportunism’ for ANC presidency

An expert says chemical castration 'really doesn’t always work in the way it’s assumed'.

Minister of Human Settlements Lindiwe Sisulu at the women's summit in Johannesburg on 5 November 2020. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu's call for rapists to be chemically castrated is political grandstanding as she jockeys for position ahead of the ANC’s December elective conference, experts say. Her headline-grabbing statement this week has been regarded by experts and activists as “not well informed” and a clear indication of “political opportunism”. According to Sisulu – wearing her hat as chair of the ANC’s subcommittee on social transformation – lowering the levels of male hormones or androgens would assist in dealing with endemic abuse of women and children. ALSO READ: Lindiwe Sisulu ready to take on Cyril Ramaphosa However, activist and...

