Earl Coetzee
Digital Editor
1 minute read
28 Jul 2022
6:13 pm
Step-aside debate heats up as Mchunu warns against ‘extremism’
Earl Coetzee
Senzo Mchunu said it was important for party members to approach the step-aside debate with an "open mind".
Minister of Water and Sanitation Senzo Mchunu. (Photo by Gallo Images/Die Burger/Lulama Zenzile)
Senzo Mchunu