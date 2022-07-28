Politics

News » South Africa » Politics

Earl Coetzee
Digital Editor
1 minute read
28 Jul 2022
6:13 pm

Step-aside debate heats up as Mchunu warns against ‘extremism’

Earl Coetzee

Senzo Mchunu said it was important for party members to approach the step-aside debate with an "open mind".

Minister of Water and Sanitation Senzo Mchunu. (Photo by Gallo Images/Die Burger/Lulama Zenzile)

Read more on these topics