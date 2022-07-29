Eric Naki
Political Editor
2 minute read
29 Jul 2022
4:20 am
Politics

ANC to discuss framework policy on illegal migrants

Since the ANC came to power, there had been no credible immigration framework to meet new challenges.

A Zimbabwean youngster jumps the boarder fence seeking better life in South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images
The ANC has been in power since 1994 but up to now, it has not had an immigration policy framework to guide how it should deal with the scourge of illegal migrants. The party was, however, expected to use the current national policy conference to adopt a framework policy. But, this could take many years before it comes into effect due to consultation and legislative processes. ALSO READ: ‘Complete overhaul needed,’ says Motsoaledi on SA’s immigration system By its own admission, the ANC in its policy discussion document on migration, said the current debate within the party structures was a...

