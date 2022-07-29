ANC to discuss framework policy on illegal migrants

The ANC has been in power since 1994 but up to now, it has not had an immigration policy framework to guide how it should deal with the scourge of illegal migrants. The party was, however, expected to use the current national policy conference to adopt a framework policy. But, this could take many years before it comes into effect due to consultation and legislative processes. ALSO READ: ‘Complete overhaul needed,’ says Motsoaledi on SA’s immigration system By its own admission, the ANC in its policy discussion document on migration, said the current debate within the party structures was a...

By its own admission, the ANC in its policy discussion document on migration, said the current debate within the party structures was a first attempt at formulating the framework.

This week, Minister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi told a media briefing since the ANC came to power, there had been no credible immigration framework to meet new challenges.

This fact was also contained in the ANC’s discussion document for the policy conference, the first time its structures would be given an opportunity to ventilated opinions and take a position the matter.

Quoting the ANC document, Motsoaledi said: “This policy discussion paper is the first attempt to give ANC branches an opportunity to discuss issues relating to migration and we believe this policy conference is a good start.”

Even the three legislations on migration passed in parliament were not based on any existing framework, because there was none.

Those included the Refugees Act of 1998 and the Immigration Act 13 of 2002.

However, Motsoaledi had made some progress in dealing with other aspects of migration.

The first border guards, established in terms of the newly passed Border Management Authority Act, were deployed.

An inclusive immigration board, which would also include representatives of the departments of trade industry and competition, labour and employment, health, small businesses, tourism, police, South African Revenue Service (Sars), basic education, higher education and international relations and cooperation was to be set up.

The board would also include representatives from civil society.

Motsoaledi had also set up an investigative task team to probe irregular issuing of various categories permits since 2004.

The team comprised members from the former Scorpions, Special Investigating Unit (SIU), sleuths from the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture and legal professionals.

The team had found widespread corruption in the system.

Permits were allegedly irregularly issued by home affairs officials, including those issued to former South African-based pastors Shepherd Bushiri of Malawi and his family and Timothy Omotoso of Nigeria.

