Citizen Reporter
Reporter
1 minute read
29 Jul 2022
12:37 pm
Step-aside policy challenge will be ANC KZN leadership’s first major test
Citizen Reporter
The province's new leadership needs the support of other provinces to get the ANC's step-aside policy scrapped.
Newly elected ANC KZN chairperson Siboniso Duma is congratulated by former chairperson Sihle Zikalala. Photo: Thabiso Goba