News
South Africa
Citizen Reporter
1 minute read
30 Jul 2022
10:48 am
ANC employees’ salaries: ‘They say we’ve been paid but we go to the bank and find nothing’
Citizen Reporter
ANC has been struggling to pay its workers after the party was plunged into financial problems amid the tough economic environment.
ANC Pietermaritzburg staffer, Babsy Sithole, says the party has not paid them for months. Photo: The Witness
