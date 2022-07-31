Niehaus and co to protest against Ramaphosa again at ANC policy conference

Stephen Tau

As part of the ongoing protests calling for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s head, another one is expected to take place on Sunday at the Nasrec Expo Centre where the African National Congress (ANC) has been holding its policy conference.

Ramaphosa is expected to officially close the conference on Sunday.

One of the organisers of the protest, Carl Niehaus, says the protest is expected to happen between 9am and 1pm on Sunday.

This protest, according to Niehaus, is part of a series of protests planned to take place in various parts of the country.

A few weeks ago, a similar protest was held at the ANC’s Luthuli House headquarters in Johannesburg.

The ANC’s step-aside rule has been questioned by some in the party, saying it was designed to deal with only a few people in the party.

Some of the prominent ANC leaders who have been affected by the rule in question, include the suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule and former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede.

Some people, like Niehaus, have been demanding that Ramaphosa also step aside for his alleged involvement in the Phala Phala farm robbery which took place in 2020.

A case against Ramaphosa has since been opened by former spy boss Arthur Fraser. Ramaphosa has also responded to the 31 questions sent to him by the now suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

Meanwhile, speaking at the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) 9th anniversary in Mangaung on Saturday, party leader Julius Malema called for protest action to take place against Ramaphosa before what he termed an ‘unled revolution’ takes place.

