Earl Coetzee
Digital Editor
1 minute read
1 Aug 2022
11:11 am
Zuma supporters slam previous ANC KZN leadership for empty promises to Msholozi
Earl Coetzee
The ANC's Vusi Dube, said former ANC provincial top brass led by Sihle Zikalala, failed to mobilise support for Zuma's court appearances
ANC's MKMVA gather outside the venue of the commission of inquiry into state capture on 15 July 2019 in Johannesburg. Picture: Gallo Images/Sowetan/Veli Nhlapo
