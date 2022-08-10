Stephen Tau
Digital Reporter
10 Aug 2022
3:18 pm
Politics

ANC’s North West elective conference faces fifth postponement

Stephen Tau

There are doubts on whether the ANC's North West conference will take place as planned, as several branch issues remain outstanding.

A flag of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) flies outside a polling station in Langa, near Cape Town, on 1 November 2021, during South Africa's local elections. Photo: RODGER BOSCH / AFP
There is a likelihood that North West province, one of the most anticipated African National Congress (ANC) provincial elective conferences, could be postponed for the fifth time, an insider told The Citizen on Wednesday. The conference is scheduled for this coming weekend but according to the insider, chances are high that it won't happen planned, due to outstanding branch issues. Also Read: Cyril Ramaphosa always late to the party ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe was not immediately available for comment by lunchtime but when contacted, party National Executive Committee (NEC) member Dakota Legoete said whether or not the conference takes...

