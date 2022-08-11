News
Citizen Reporter
Reporter
1 minute read
11 Aug 2022
9:00 am
Newly-elected KZN premier to prioritise appointing new cabinet members
Citizen Reporter
Nomusa Dube-Ncube said she will announce the new members of the provincial cabinet before the end of the week.
Nomusa Dube-Ncube was sworn in as premier of KZN on Wednesday, 10 August 2022. Photo: Supplied
Read more on these topics
kzn premier
Nomusa Dube-Ncube