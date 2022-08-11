Eric Naki
Political Editor
3 minute read
11 Aug 2022
12:45 pm
Politics

ActionSA says there’s no leadership crisis within the party

Eric Naki

Squabbles common to all political parties, says analyst

ActionSA national chairperson Michael Beaumont. Picture: Michel Bega
The leadership crisis within ActionSA in KwaZulu-Natal is a reflection of the general leadership crisis that has engulfed all levels of society in South Africa, an expert says. Political analyst Zakhele Ndlovu, from the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN), said the infighting that broke out among ActionSA structures in the province is neither unique to the party nor surprising because it’s a South African phenomenon. He said many “black parties” in South Africa tend to have one central figure controlling everything and such parties always wanted members to toe the line. He cited a number of parties that had figurehead leaderships...

Read more on these topics