Another court action against ANC North West elective conference

The African National Congress (ANC) said the North West elective conference will get underway on Saturday, even though a second court interdict that’s in the pipeline could bring proceedings to a halt.

ANC national convenor for the North West, Obed Bapela, told reporters on Saturday that the party hasn’t been informed of another court application.

“We heard about the new interdict last night. We have not yet been served, maybe until we are served… but that doesn’t stop the conference from starting.

“I remarked to Pule last night that they will be looking for me and comrade Nomvula Mokonyane because they know we are in Rustenburg, they’re probably looking for us in order to serve us with the papers. Until we are served and we sign, then it might be a court matter if they get a date., but it doesn’t bother us…it is an intention that is out there, but it won’t stop the conference from going ahead.”

The province is marred by branch disputes and leadership infighting.

On Friday disgruntled members successfully interdicted the 20 members of the interim provincial committee (IPC) from voting at the conference.

North West High Court Judge Frances Maria Snyman further set a cost order against the IPC.

“It is declared that the first Respondent [ANC North West] does not have the voting powers in the ANC Provincial conference set for 12 to 14 August 2022. The Respondents are ordered to pay the costs of the application,” read part of the order.

Bapela said the members of the IPC will take part in proceedings, except for voting.

“The only power that they will forfeit is the voting power. They will be presenting reports, and chairing some of the committees…we might even co-chair with them at the plenary to ensure a smooth beginning.”

He added that the party’s legal team will look into “all avenues” because the IPC order affected other provinces that are yet to elect new leaders.

“The court order has far-reaching implications for the Free State and the Western Cape that have IPCs whose IPCs were extended.

“The matter is not appealable now, however, we will begin to look at legal advice, guided by the national working committee through the secretary-generals’ office.”

Asked whether the IPC members can contest for positions, the national spokesperson Pule Mabe said they are allowed to stand.

“They can participate and contest, they are members of the ANC in good standing. If they qualify, they will sign the nomination and contest.”

The conference is a hot contest between former premier Supra Mahumapelo, whose RET slate wants him back in the saddle and former MEC Nono Maloyi, Premier Bushy Maape, finance MEC Motlalepula Rosho and economic development MEC Kenetswe Mosenogi – who all contested under the President Cyril Ramaphosa ticket.

Maloyi’s electoral slate listed Lazzy Mokgosi as deputy chair, Sipho Diale as secretary, Viola Motsumi as deputy secretary and Sello Lehare as treasurer.

Maape’s slate being touted comprises Sanco provincial chair and provincial chief whip Paul Sebegoe as deputy chair, Thato Mogogodi as secretary and Rose Thabanchu as deputy secretary.

Among his additional members are China Dodovu, Kenny Morolong, Philly Mapulane and Wendy Matsemela.

Slates for female candidates Rosho and Mosenogi are not yet known.

Deputy President David Mabuza is expected to open the conference.