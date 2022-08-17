ANC integrity commission to discuss sexual assault case against Godongwana

Citizen Reporter

The ANC’s integrity commission is on Wednesday expected to discuss the sexual harassment allegation levelled against Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana, after a Kruger National Park masseuse laid a criminal complaint against him for allegedly “fondling” her.

Godongwana sexual assault allegations

The alleged incident, which has been categorically denied by Godongwana, is said to have happened last week, when the minister and his wife were on a private trip to the park.

On Tuesday, the head of the ANC’s integrity commission, George Mashamba, confirmed the body would deliberate on the allegation against Godongwana.

This comes amid calls from the ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) for the governing party to use its internal processes to deal with this matter, while police investigate the case against the minister.

Mashamba told TimesLIVE the integrity commission had not summoned Godongwana to appear before it, but the meeting would determine whether the minister should be called to appear.

“There are always discussions about current developments and issues. Comrades from different parts of the country will tell us what [they are]. I have seen snippets [about the allegations], but beyond that, I don’t know, but I think it will crop up tomorrow,” Mashamba was quoted as saying.

He added: “I can’t pre-empt things. It depends on each case. They have to appear and after that we discuss and take it to the national executive committee, which will then make a decision”.

The ANCWL said on Monday it had noted with grave concern the sexual assault claims levelled against Godongwana, and called on law enforcement agencies to deal with the case swiftly.

“We call on the law enforcement to deal with the case swiftly and with utmost effectiveness as possible. Our country has increasingly become an unsafe place for women,” said the league’s national task team coordinator, Maropene Ramokgopa.

Godongwana, on Saturday, denied the allegations against him saying he had “always upheld and respected the rights and dignity of women, and this allegation goes against everything I stand for”.

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe

