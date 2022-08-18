Brian Sokutu
Senior Print Journalist
2 minute read
18 Aug 2022
5:15 am
Politics

Parties built on personalities becoming politically irrelevant and unsustainable

Brian Sokutu

University of South Africa political science Prof Dirk Kotze said the IFP has 'a stable leadership under the stewardship of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi'.

Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) emeritus president Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi. Picture: GCIS/Flickr
Political parties built around personalities – in the absence of clear policies and principles – are taking a hammering, becoming politically irrelevant and unsustainable, with their support base and electoral numbers shrinking, according to analysts. This, against the background of simmering tensions within the Congress of the People (Cope) likely to pit the Cope leadership – deputy president Willie Madisha, national spokesperson Dennis Bloem and secretary for elections Mzwandile Nhleko – against ailing party president Mosiuoa Lekota, in the congress national committee (CNC) over the weekend. The CNC, the highest decision-making body in-between Cope national congresses, will be asked by...

