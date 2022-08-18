Eric Naki
Political Editor
18 Aug 2022
5:10 am
Politics

PAC prepares for ‘most contested’ congress as deputy who led #FeesMustFall takes on leader

The congress will see party president Mzwanele Nyhontso challenged by his party deputy, Lunga Mantashe.

Mzwanele Nyhontso (PAC) at the Debate on 2022 State Of The Nation (SONA) at Cape Town City Hall on February 14, 2022 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais)
The Pan Africanist Congress of Azania is preparing for what its senior members are calling its “most contested” elective national congress. The congress will see party president Mzwanele Nyhontso challenged by his party deputy, Lunga Mantashe. The race between Nyhontso and Mantashe has been billed as an “ideological battle” between two camps within the party. The “Stability camp”, led by Nyhontso, wants to see continuity and growth, which speaks to changing the organisation into a modern post-democracy political party. The “Legacy camp”, led by Mantashe, is “seeking to retain the soul of the PAC” by realigning it to its original...

