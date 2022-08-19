‘We do not recycle leadership in the ANC,’ Motlanthe

Faizel Patel

Former African National Congress (ANC) deputy president Kgalema Motlanthe says he has no aspirations of running for office at the party’s elective conference.

Motlanthe was speaking at the official announcement of the ANC’s nomination process and rules for the party’s 55th National Elective Conference, scheduled to take place at the end of this year.

The ANC will elect its top six at the much-anticipated conference scheduled between 16 and 20 December.

Official nominations are expected in September, and several names have been touted for top positions in the party.

Motlanthe, who is the ANC’s official electoral committee chairperson, says the party does not recycle its leaders.

“If you were in leadership and you leave some flames by the time you left or some flame flickering there, if you go back, you go back as ash and douse even the little flames that you have left there.”

He says leaders running for office would be subject to a rigorous vetting process, and candidates charged with serious crimes will be disqualified, while those with less than ten years of active political activity would not be considered.

Motlanthe says stringent rules are in place to avoid the manipulation of processes

“The resolutions of the conference were aimed at eliminating the shortcomings and manipulation of the selection processes.”

Motlanthe also mentioned that those who had been temporarily suspended pending the outcome of a court case or disciplinary hearing would be prohibited from participating in any contestation.

This rules out any possibility of suspended Secretary-General Ace Magashule running for the leadership of the party.

Magshule was officially suspended from his position as secretary-general in May 2021 after being charged with corruption, fraud and money laundering in connection with the R255-million Free State asbestos scandal.

Motlanthe says nominees for the top five positions must be in good standing and have integrity.

“Overall, NEC must have 25% of young people (which is relative, he admits), 50% women and represent marginalised groups.”

He adds the success of the ANC depends on the quality of NEC members:

“In practice, the NEC will not always act as a structure because in between meetings, these members should be able to lead on their own.”

Motlanthe says the final list of candidates to contest for the ANC top six will be announced by 1 November.

The ANC says it will be setting up a whistle-blowing site where members can anonymously report any breach of the rules set out by the electoral commission.

