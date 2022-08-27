Eric Naki
Political Editor
3 minute read
27 Aug 2022
5:00 am
Politics

Mbeki the first leader to recognise the danger of ANC’s death – analysts

Eric Naki

The analysts dismissed the notion that Mbeki had become the de facto ANC president because of Ramaphosa’s perceived absence.

Mbeki the first leader to recognise the danger of ANC's death - analysts
Former President, Thabo Mbeki. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Ci
Despite being pushed down at Polokwane and abruptly recalled from state office, today the short-statured Thabo Mbeki is not only the last “old ANC” man standing, but he stands tall as the voice of conscience in the troubled party. Senior political experts believe the ANC has been engaging former president Mbeki and seeking his wisdom because it is facing a bleak future and they see him as a voice of reason to help revive the party. Political analyst Professor Tinyiko Maluleke said the ANC had no option but to look to someone of Mbeki’s calibre to bring sanity to the...

Read more on these topics