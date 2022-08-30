ANC says its no-confidence motion against Randall Williams ‘rigged’ by Tshwane Speaker

Citizen Reporter

The African National Congress (ANC) in Tshwane says it will continue with its fight to have the City’s mayor, Randall Williams booted from office.

This comes after the regional party’s efforts to have Williams removed failed during a council meeting that experienced “continuous disruptions and delays” last week.

The ANC had previously indicated that it would bring forward a motion of no confidence against the City of Tshwane mayor, who has been accused of interference in a R26 billion unsolicited bid.

The investment proposal by Kratos Consortium was to lease land from the City near two power stations, where gas turbines would be built for alternative energy.

Failed no confidence motion

Three month wait

According to Williams, the ANC and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) had partnered during the no confidence vote on Thursday, but “failed to make their case”.

“Bizarrely both parties opted to walkout, abandoning their own motions. Not complaining. Had these motions of no confidence been debated, opposition parties would have lost,” the Tshwane mayor said in a statement.

The parties, Williams pointed out, will now have to wait for three months before tabling another motion as per the rules and orders of municipal councils.

In a statement, the ANC has since accused Tshwane Speaker, Dr Murunwa Makwarela, of unfairly rejecting its motion “without any legal basis, but false reasons”.

“The ANC caucus tabled a motion of no confidence against the mayor, in terms of Section 160 of the Constitution of South Africa, and council needed a simple majority to pass the motion.

“However, the Speaker insisted that council had to have a 50% + 1 of its membership which was vehemently rejected by the DA caucus which was led by the former Speaker, Katlego Mathebe and Randall Williams,” the regional party said.

“We have seen this movie before of how the DA-led coalition weaponises the role of the Speaker against democratic processes enshrined in our law,” it added.

‘Randall Williams must go’

ANC Tshwane further said it was of the view that its motion was not defeated, but “rigged” by Makwarela and has referred the Speaker’s decision to the Rules and Ethics Committee of Council “in order to get a correct legal interpretation of the decision”.

“We are confident that we will be vindicated once the Rules and Ethics Committee makes its ruling on the matter.”

The regional party added that it would continue to push for its current motion regardless of support or lack thereof by other political parties in council.

“We are of the opinion that ours is a noble fight against abuse of power and undermining of the rule of law by the executive mayor. We will, however, continue to lobby and persuade other political parties in council to support us on the motion of no confidence against the executive mayor. Randall Williams must go,” the ANC concluded.

Leaked audio

Williams has repeatedly defended the R26 billion project, dismissing the allegations of corruption and impropriety against him.

This after an audio recording surfaced in which Williams could be heard allegedly instructing officials to support his executive decision for the project, which was subsequently rejected during a council meeting earlier this month.

“It is the role of the executive authority to take strategic decisions and the role of the administration is to implement those decisions, whether they agree or disagree with that decision, that is not their call.

“So when this unsolicited bid came through, and I have taken the decision that it should go through as an unsolicited bid, your duty as officials was then to implement that decision,” the mayor said in the recording.

However, Williams has insisted that the R26 billion price tag would have not come from the City or Tshwane residents, as the project would have been fully funded by several international funders.

ActionSA national chairperson Michael Beaumont recently indicated that the party would report Williams, among others, to the Public Protector and National Treasury over the matter as the mayor’s actions were in contravention of Municipal Finance Management Act (MFMA).

Meanwhile, it was resolved during last week Thursday’s council meeting that Williams will be subjected to an independent investigation, which is expected to be completed in less than 60 days from now.