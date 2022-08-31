Stephen Tau
Digital Reporter
4 minute read
31 Aug 2022
5:46 pm
Politics

ANC not yet ready to unseat DA in Western Cape, but they’re gearing up for a fight

Stephen Tau

The ANC wants to force the DA below 50% in the WC, and they plan to do it with a little help from friends.

Western Cape conference
ANC supporters attending the manifesto launch ahead of the President Cyril Ramaphosa's address in Church Square, Pretoria, on 27 September 2021. Picture: Jacques Nelles
The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape says it is under no illusions about taking power from the Democratic Alliance (DA) in the upcoming 2024 general election, but that doesn't mean they're simply going to roll over. Speaking to The Citizen, provincial ANC spokesperson Sifiso Mtsweni said they are rather working hard at making sure that the DA's electoral support dips below the 50% mark. This comes as the ANC is preparing for its elective provincial conference scheduled for the end of September. According to Mtsweni, the province under the leadership of the DA has gone from bad...

Read more on these topics