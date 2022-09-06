ANC denies it bribed City of Joburg councillors

Faizel Patel

The African National Congress (ANC) in Johannesburg has denied it bribed some councillors who are members of the coalition for votes in support of removing Mayor Mpho Phalatse.

These same councillors saw City of Johannesburg council speaker Vasco da Gama voted out through a motion of no confidence

Seven political parties represented in the coalition currently governing in the City of Johannesburg have opened a case of corruption and bribery against the ANC.

It is alleged that a R150 000 bribe was offered to some councillors by ANC councillors.

In a statement, the ANC in Johannesburg labelled the bribery allegations by the Democratic Alliance (DA) and minority parties as unfounded articulations lacking credence and devoid of any sound basis.

“It is clear that the DA is mischievous and desperate given that their coalition partners have begun to publicly express dissatisfaction with the poor management of the multi-party coalitions, gor instance.”

The party says the DA, in another “act of desperation”, is now waging a witch-hunt against councillors that voted with their conscience and firmly expressed their disapproval of the “unbecoming conduct” of the former speaker.

“The DA has resorted to intimidation, scare tactics and bullying as the fragmentation and rupture of the coalition government has become exposed. A total collapse of this coalition is imminent as more councillors within their ranks will be voting with their conscience in the next council session.”

“It is quite clear that the DA has dismally failed to manage its coalitions across the country, and the developments unfolding in Johannesburg are not an isolated incident when one takes into account Knysna, Tshwane and other municipalities,” the ANC added.

The ANC said it welcomed any investigations by law enforcement agencies into the matter, and called on anyone with evidence of wrongdoing to make such evidence available to authorities.

