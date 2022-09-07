Alex Japho Matlala
7 Sep 2022
5:30 am
Politics

Limpopo ANC ignores local big guns on its wish list ahead of December conference

The PEC has opted to back Limpopo provincial chair and premier Mathabatha for ANC national chair.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Stan Mathabatha, (Photo by Gallo Images / Sowetan / Antoio Muchave)
The Limpopo ANC will back the acting ANC secretary-general, Paul Mashatile, for the party’s national deputy president position at the ANC December conference. The province will also back its current chair and premier, Stan Mathabatha, for the position of national chairperson. President Cyril Ramaphosa’s chance to run for a second term received a boost from his ancestral province, which made it clear it will support him for his election as national party president. These titbits of information were revealed by the party’s provincial executive committee (PEC), led by the party’s provincial secretary, Reuben Madadzhe. Madadzhe said the decisions were taken...

