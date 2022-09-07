Limpopo ANC ignores local big guns on its wish list ahead of December conference

The Limpopo ANC will back the acting ANC secretary-general, Paul Mashatile, for the party’s national deputy president position at the ANC December conference. The province will also back its current chair and premier, Stan Mathabatha, for the position of national chairperson. President Cyril Ramaphosa’s chance to run for a second term received a boost from his ancestral province, which made it clear it will support him for his election as national party president. These titbits of information were revealed by the party’s provincial executive committee (PEC), led by the party’s provincial secretary, Reuben Madadzhe. Madadzhe said the decisions were taken...

Madadzhe said the decisions were taken during an ordinary provincial executive (PEC) meeting held virtually on Monday. At the meeting, the Limpopo PEC discussed the political overview presented by Mathabatha and analysed the current political atmosphere.

The political input by Mathabatha affirmed that the PEC’s programme of action should be anchored on the cardinal values of unity and renewal, as agreed to at the 10th provincial conference, The Citizen was told.

“The PEC decided that it will support comrade Cyril Ramaphosa for a second term as ANC president. The PEC is of the firm view that Ramaphosa is the best candidate to lead the ANC renewal programme,” said Madadzhe.

Limpopo, according to Madadzhe, will support Paul Mashatile as ANC deputy president. The position is currently held by the South African Deputy President David Mabuza.

Madadzhe added the PEC has opted to back Limpopo provincial chair and premier Mathabatha for ANC national chair.

But the province’s choice of Mashatile baffled some, as two local top guns, former Limpopo ANC youth league chair and now member of parliament Boy Mamabolo, and Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi were not approved by the PEC.

Mashatile could also face fierce contestation from ANC youth league graduate Ronald Lamola, the current justice minister.

