ANC postpones nomination process for national leaders

Gareth Cotterell

The African National Congress (ANC) on Wednesday announced that its nomination process, ahead of the National Elective Congress in December, has been postponed.

The process was meant to start on Wednesday.

ANC Treasurer-General Paul Mashatile was also meant to hold a media briefing on Wednesday.

Nomination process

The ANC said it will hold a special national executive committee (NEC) meeting on Sunday to adopt a final membership audit. Once this is done, the nomination process, with the party’s new electoral guidelines, can go ahead.

“A more comprehensive briefing to provide an update on the nomination processes and other relevant details on the upcoming 55th National Elective Conference will be convened soon after the special NEC (meeting),” the ANC said in a statement.

@MYANC informs members of the media that an engagement which was scheduled to take place today, Wednesday 07 September 2022, with the Treasurer General Paul Mashatile on nomination processes towards the 55th National Elective Conference has been postponed. pic.twitter.com/fMFJf5ifS6— African National Congress (@MYANC) September 7, 2022

The start of the nomination process will trigger branch general meetings across the country. It is here that the branches will decide who their preferred candidates are ahead of the National Elective Congress.

At the National Elective Conference in December, members will decide who will be appointed to the ANC’s top six positions as well as the party’s NEC.

Provincial conferences

The postponement of the nomination process comes as the ANC is yet to complete its provincial elective conferences in the Free State and the Western Cape.

Some branches in Mangaung, Free State, have even threatened to interdict the ANC’s December conference should the province fail to hold its own by the end of September.

Branch members accused the interim provincial conference (IPC) of “frustrating and delaying” BBGMs (branch biennial general meetings) ahead of the crucial conferences.

“As branches we are anticipating that the IPC will not meet the conference date of 30 September 2022 as set by the court and communicated by them, because they now insist on rejecting the BBGMs that have successfully convened.

“As a result of this we are saying that we will be ready to approach the court for a contempt of court order. We are now calling on the NEC to disband the IPC and directly assist branches of the Free State to prepare for conferences through its National Organising Committee,” said James Van Vollenhoven, who is also a former member of the interim regional committee.

Additional reporting by Getrude Makhafola

