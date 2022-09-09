Politics
WATCH: Duduzane Zuma helps clean up Durban streets
Citizen Reporter
Zuma, who is also the ANC’s branch chairp for eThekwini’s Ward 11, has been spotted in numerous cleaning campaigns this past year.
Duduzane Zuma (in black) alongside eThekwini Deputy Mayor, Philani Mavundla (orange), raking rubbish from a vacant plot of land that has been taken over by vagrants in Durban. Picture: Thabiso Goba
