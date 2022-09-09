WATCH: Magashule supporters throw cans and bottles at Dukwana at meeting with NEC

Getrude Makhafola

African National Congress (ANC) Free State convenor Mxolisi Dukwana was booed and pelted with cans and bottles, as he tried to address branch members during a meeting with the party’s top brass in Mangaung.

Supporters of ex-premier Ace Magashule heckled Dukwana, a supporter of President Cyril Ramaphosa, while singing songs praising the former premier and his hero, former president Jacob Zuma.

The governing party’s national organising and campaigning team, led by Nomvula Mokonyane, met with members in the province at Dr Molemela Stadium on Thursday.

The meeting took place after several branches in Mangaung region on Monday demanded that Dukwana’s provincial interim committee (IPC) and their regional counterparts be disbanded, accusing them of interfering in branch processes ahead of regional conferences and the provincial conference scheduled to sit at the end of the month.

They called on the national executive committee (NEC) to handle matters in the Free State on behalf of Dukwana and team, or face a court challenge to halt the December national elective conference.

To date, no Free State region has held an elective conference.

Other regions such as Fezile Dabi and Lejeleputswa threatened to follow in Mangaung’s footsteps and revolt should the IPC fail to hold the conferences.

‘Wenzeni uAce’

A section of the crowd at the stadium consisted of Dukwana supporters who waived hands singing “Dukwana dumela” as he stood up front with Mokonyane and other leaders.

On the other side of the venue, groups started singing “Wenzeni uZuma” usually sang by supporters of the former president Zuma. The song was then transformed and “Wenzeni uAce” was chanted by the groups as they clapped in unison.

Former provincial premier and ex-provincial chairperson Magashule is a staunch supporter of Zuma.

As Dukwana tried to address the members, the crowd started booing him, and throwing empty cans and water bottles at him, yelling that he should leave.

Empty bottles and cans were thrown at Free State ANC IPC convenor Mxolisi Dukwana as he tried to speak to members at Dr Molemela Stadium in Mangaung.

The booing stopped when Mokonyane stepped up and took over the platform to calm the crowd.

‘Ill-disciplined members’

Provincial coordinator Paseka Nompondo on Friday condemned “ill-disciplined” members.

He alleged that some members “spread falsehoods” on social media, claiming Dukwana fell ill and was hospitalised after the incident.

“The meetings went well except for incidents of ill-discipline displayed by some members of the organisation. The IPC deplores in strongest terms such conduct displayed by some members which bring the organisation into disrepute.

“Some went on social media to post messages that mislead society. We appeal to all members to uphold maximum level of discipline as expected.

“We request all members of the organization in the Free State to participate fully in the Branch Conferences where they belong. Their contribution in policy discussions and nomination of leadership is important and necessary,” he said in a statement.

The state of party structures in the province is in tatters, due to the continued infighting that hamper regional and the provincial conference from taking place.

The factionalism saw branch members in Mangaung launch a series of court applications against the IPC and the interim regional committee (IRC) in the Free State High Court.

Last month, the court ordered that the regional committee be disbanded and that the reconstituted IRC not disband branches during the implementation of the roadmap leading to the 30 September provincial conference.

This week, party headquarters Luthuli House postponed nominations for the December conference, due to outstanding membership audits.

Nominations by branches were scheduled to start on 7 September.

