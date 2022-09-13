Getrude Makhafola
13 Sep 2022
4:45 am
Politics

KZN ANC keeping its preferred leaders a secret ahead of national conference

Mpumalanga secretary Chirwa says engagements continue as the choice of Ramaphosa 'was not cast in stone'.

ANC Mpumalanga KZN
ANC KZN secretary Bheki Mtolo.Photo Supplied
The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal is playing its cards close to the chest and wouldn't be drawn into announcing their candidates for the party's December elective conference. Provincial leaders met with their Mpumalanga counterparts in Durban on Monday to "map the road" ahead of the crucial 55th national conference. KwaZulu-Natal leadership, led by secretary Bheki Mtolo, were adamant that the leadership choice lay with the branches. The governing party postponed nomination of candidates last week to allow outstanding branch audits to be completed. Also Read: ANC postpones nomination process for national leaders The meeting came as the Mpumalanga...

