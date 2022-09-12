Zuma instructs members of RET faction to support NDZ – report

Citizen Reporter

Former president Jacob Zuma summoned members of the ANC’s Radical Economic Transformation (RET) faction to his Nkandla homestead over the weekend, to instruct them to support Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma at the party’s elective conference in December.

According to News24, the group that went to Nkandla was led by suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, and included NEC members Dakota Legoete, Supra Mahumapelo and Tony Yengeni.

ANC presidency

Zuma reportedly stressed the importance of a united front in their battle for the leadership of the ANC.

“He said they couldn’t be defocused and consider other candidates to challenge Ramaphosa,” a source told the publication.

This comes as a faction within the ruling party in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) has been pushing for former health minister Zweli Mkhize to run for the ANC presidency.

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

On Sunday, it was reported that Co-operative Governance Minister Dlamini-Zuma had confirmed she will challenge Ramaphosa for the party’s top position.

Dlamini-Zuma reportedly has the support of some ANC branches.

She lost to Ramaphosa in the previous leadership race in 2017.

Ramaphosa is looking vulnerable at the moment. The robbery of foreign currency at his Phala Phala game farm has left the president vulnerable. This has left Zuma confident that Ramaphosa can be beaten at the elective conference in December.

Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has also tried to woo the RET faction in a bid to become the next president.

