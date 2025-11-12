ActionSA could dismiss more ‘under-performing’ councillors, Mashaba says

Herman Mashaba says ActionSA remains unapologetic for holding its public representatives accountable.

ActionSA president Herman Mashaba said the party’s new councillors in the City of Johannesburg will be given performance contracts.

On Monday, the party replaced eight of its councillors in the City of Johannesburg.

This comes after the party fired some councillors for allegedly underperforming. Some of them are taking legal action against the party.

They have told the media that their dismissal is unfair.

New councillors sworn in

Mashaba spoke to The Citizen on Tuesday.

“They will be put on terms, all our councillors throughout the country, on performance management, where they have to achieve certain things.

“This is necessary because we have councillors, where the only time we see them is in council, when there is a party event or a by-election, they come there and just take selfies and do nothing.

“In some instances, these councillors do not even attend council meetings, so we have put in KPIs of what they have to achieve,” he said.

Why the eight councillors are appointed

Mashaba said the party has given the new councillors in Johannesburg a chance to serve because they have a good track record in community service.

“There are activists that are unemployed who have launched branches with 200 or 300 people, and they always attend party events working and not coming to take selfies.

“The advantage with these guys that we have just brought in, they have already opened branches with massive membership, and remember our membership is no longer free,” he said.

Preparations for 2026

Mashaba said the party will continue its performance management reviews to ensure that underperforming councillors do not make it back onto the 2026 list.

“By the time we finalise our list of ward candidates, it must be people who qualify in terms of meeting their KPIs because we cannot afford to have someone as a ward candidate without any performance.

“We are not apologetic about this because once you are a councillor, you get paid with public money, you are there to represent society, that is why the municipality pays you,” he said.

Mashaba said he wants to see his councillors attending to community issues, engaging with council reports and recommendations, and participating in party activities.

“I would rather be blamed for holding our public reps accountable than having people that are not doing anything like other political parties,” he said.

