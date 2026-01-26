ActionSA has joined forces with these two political parties

The party said the announcement marks another important milestone that highlights ActionSA’s growing appeal to South Africans.

ActionSA’s green umbrella has expanded, with the Azanian Independent Community Movement (AICM) and the Creatives Congress Movement (CCM) merging with the party to form a new political formation.

This is a bid to challenge bigger parties and secure a bigger slice of the vote in the upcoming local government elections later this year.

Green umbrella

ActionSA founder and leader Herman Mashaba made the announcement during a media briefing on Monday.

“For decades, our communities have endured a system broken by failed, established political parties that are either incompetent, corrupt, or guilty of broken promises, or all of the above. To bring an end to the sickness, ActionSA has made it clear that our focus is on uniting a diverse group of political parties under our green umbrella project.

“This is where, under a single banner, we are giving communities a unified voice and a real chain that tends to change the residents of what seven have shown that excellence is a mission to provide South Africans across failing municipalities the opportunity to choose a different path that is indeed working,”Mashaba said.

Mashaba said that together, this partnership will see ActionSA’s representation grow by seven councillors and further expand the party’s reach in the North West province.

The party said the announcement marks another important milestone that highlights ActionSA’s “growing appeal to South Africans across provinces who resonate with our fight to fix South Africa”.

ActionSA has experienced a decline in electoral support following its peak in the 2021 local government elections.

Mashaba said the momentum the party is building is “not about power” but about partnership and about restoring faith that “South Africa can still be fixed when we work side by side.”

*This is a developing story

