ActionSA mayoral candidate Xolani Khumalo goes official

Khumalo tells The Citizen he will focus on busting corruption in the City of Ekurhuleni.

ActionSA has confirmed its mayoral candidate for the City of Ekurhuleni (Gauteng), Xolani Khumalo, will be sworn in as a councillor on Monday.

Khumalo is also the presenter of the popular TV show Sizokthola.

“Khumalo’s appointment to the Ekurhuleni Council marks an important step in ActionSA’s preparation to govern the metro.

“Serving as a councillor will provide him with valuable exposure to the municipality’s inner workings, allowing him to study its systems, operations and challenges first-hand,” said ActionSA Ekurhuleni spokesperson Tumelo Tshabalala.

Preparation for 2026

According to Tshabalala, Khumalo is being sworn in before the elections to ensure a seamless transition from his years as a respected community activist to an informed public representative.

Tshabalala said Khumalo will be equipped to lead ActionSA’s fight to fix Ekurhuleni and deliver meaningful change.

The party’s president, Herman Mashaba, is expected to attend the swearing-in, which is commonly a small ceremony in the speaker’s office.

Busting criminals in the city

Two weeks ago, Khumalo attended his first council meeting at Ekurhuleni’s metro chambers.

He told The Citizen that he was shocked to see how “politicians protect their dirty laundry“.

He said he was well received by some councillors from other parties, while some were hostile towards him.

Furthermore, he said he is concerned about the abuse of municipal funds in the City of Ekurhuleni and said he would launch an investigation into the mismanagement of funds if he becomes the city’s mayor.

Khumalo said he would also resign from his crime-busting show on Moja Love if he is elected mayor of Ekurhuleni.

Latest drug bust

Meanwhile, Khumalo continues his crime-fighting activities.

On Sunday, he apprehended a drug dealer who was selling drug-laced baked goods.

Reports suggest that the drug dealer sold his products to several minors who later fell sick after consuming them.

Five children were rushed to the Phillip Moyo Clinic for urgent medical treatment afterwards.

Khumalo said when he confronted the dealer, they said it was their only way of making a living.

“ActionSA is committed to cleaning up communities and protecting South Africa’s youth from the scourge of drugs and criminal exploitation.

“This incident once again underscores the urgent need for stronger community vigilance, proactive policing and decisive action to combat the spread of drugs in our communities,” he said.

