ANC accuses Winde of being ‘evasive’ over R51 000 payment

The ANC in the Western Cape approached the Public Protector over the payment Winde received

The ANC in the Western Cape has accused Premier Alan Winde of failing to disclose a R51 000 payment from the Under2 Coalition for his trip to New York for climate week last year.

The Under2 Coalition is a group of states, regions and provinces working to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

Winde accused of being evasive over R51 000 payment

Khalid Sayed, leader of the ANC in the province, also accused Winde’s department of being “dismissive and evasive” during a Standing Committee meeting on Friday.

“Despite the reimbursement being received in April this year — well within the current budget period — the department insisted that it ‘did not need’ to declare the payment,” said Sayed.

“Yet, the donation does not appear in the revenue section of the adjusted estimates, nor in the legally required gifts and donations table.”

ALSO READ: Floor crossing: Former top ANC leader in the Western Cape praises the DA for good governance

The ANC said the omission of the payment raises concerns about transparency, compliance with Treasury regulations and the integrity of the department’s financial reporting.

“Instead of taking the legislature into confidence, the department adopted an arrogant posture that undermines public trust and weakens the credibility of provincial governance,” said Sayed.

“This pattern of behaviour reflects growing disregard for the legislature’s oversight role and raises broader concerns about financial transparency within the premier’s administration.”

ANC Western Cape approaches Public Protector

Sayed said the ANC approached the Registrar of Members’ Interests and the Public Protector about the payment Winde received.

He reportedly handed over the complaint at the Public Protector’s Western Cape office on Wednesday.

While there, he said the R51 000 donation, which reportedly covered his flights to New York, was not the issue. The ANC is instead concerned about the non-disclosure of the money being received.

“We don’t have a problem with him receiving this R51 000 but the rules of the legislature and the code of members’ ethics is very strict.”

READ NEXT: Western Cape goes from 20 000 police officers to around 13 000 in six years