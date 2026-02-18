ANC-ActionSA marriage in Ekurhuleni off the cards … but could change after the elections

ActionSA says it has ignored phone calls from the mayor of Ekurhuleni Nkosindiphile Xhakaza

ActionSA has refused to become part of the government of the City of Ekurhuleni after its mayoral candidate Xolani Khumalo was offered the position of MMC for Community Services and bylaw enforcement.

On Tuesday evening, Ekurhuleni Mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza announced his new mayoral committee after the death of MMC of Roads and Transport Andile Mngwevu last month.

However, Xhakaza’s appointment of ActionSA’s Khumalo was a surprise, as this party is not part of the coalition arrangement in the City of Ekurhuleni.

Marriages between ANC and ActionSA

There is speculation that ActionSA will expand its working relationship with the ANC and other parties in the City of Tshwane to more municipalities in Gauteng. It is understood that this may involve negotiating with the party that Herman Mashaba once said he would never work with.

Beaumont told The Citizen the party has not decided who it will partner with after the local government elections later this year.

“Our focus is on winning elections so that coalitions are led by ActionSA leaders because where this happens, like in Tshwane, government works and is stable,” he said.

Beaumont said the party had been invited by the ANC in Ekurhuleni to participate in a revised coalition.

Mashaba rejects offer to join Ekurhuleni government

On Wednesday, ActionSA’s president, Herman Mashaba, said the party is declining the position and will not form part of the Ekurhuleni government at this time.

“Following repeated and unsuccessful attempts by Mayor Xhakaza to solicit ActionSA’s participation in his administration, I have consistently made it clear that we will not join his failing government and have rejected every personal and formal approach made to us.

“Our position has been very clear on every occasion that we will not lend credibility to an administration that has overseen the lawlessness and deterioration of service delivery that continues to cripple the city.

“The people of Ekurhuleni are tired of dysfunction, lawlessness and the collapse of basic municipal services.”

Mashaba told The Citizen that he had a meeting with Xhakaza three weeks ago where he told the mayor a “deal is not really possible”.

The ActionSA leader has also butted heads with Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero, refusing to work with him in the city.

He said the issue with Morero was one of communication and did not rule out a potential partnership with the ANC if Morero was not in power.



“We will work with any political party that understands that when you are in a coalition party, you must consult your coalition partners. We do not want arrogance,” he said.



Mashaba said consultation is important because coalition partners can represent their constituencies within the coalition arrangement.

Why ActionSA said no

The party’s national chairperson Michael Beaumont further indicated several reasons why Khumalo should not serve in Xhakaza’s mayoral committee.

“The portfolio offered was by-laws, not safety, so the mayor wanted to relegate Xolani to a writer of fines, not a fighter of crime.

“Crime cannot be fought while reporting to the bosses of the criminals Xolani goes after.

“For the war on crime to be won, Xolani must lead government after the local elections this year, not take instructions from those implicated in criminal wrongdoing,” he said.

The Citizen had reached out to the ANC and the mayor’s spokesperson for their comment. This will be added when received.

