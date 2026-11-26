The ANC in Mpumalanga has offered MK vital municipal positions as part of a coalition deal involving the EFF and ActionSA.

The ANC in Mpumalanga has offered uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party vital municipal positions as part of its coalition deal.

The Citizen has been reliably informed that the ANC has reached agreements with MK party, ActionSA and the EFF to sideline the DA in municipalities across Mpumalanga.

ANC offers MK key posts to sideline DA in Mpumalanga

The proposed positions offered to MK include mayoral, deputy mayoral, municipal speaker positions, seats in mayoral committees (MMCs) and positions in Section 79 oversight committees.

Under the proposal, MK would receive the mayoral position, chief whip and three MMC positions in Mkhondo local municipality, together with three positions in Section 79 committees.

In Steve Tshwete Local Municipality, the party has been offered the deputy mayoral position, one MMC position and a Section 79 committee position.

The proposed allocation also includes the deputy mayoral position and one MMC position in Govan Mbeki local municipality.

In Pixley Ka Seme Local Municipality, MK has been offered the Speaker’s position and one MMC position.

Positions offered

In Msukaligwa, it will receive the Speaker’s position, one MMC position and a Section 79 committee position.

Other allocations include two MMC positions in Emalahleni, one MMC position and a Section 79 committee position in Lekwa.

It will get Section 79 committee positions in Dipaliseng and Chief Albert Luthuli municipalities.

In Emakhazeni, the party has been offered a position in the municipal public accounts committee.

The letter, issued by the office of the ANC provincial secretary, is titled Final Offer: ANC and MK on Strategic Positions in Allocated Municipalities.

MK confirmed party received proposed allocation

It describes the proposed allocation as the final distribution of positions in the identified municipalities.

MK Mpumalanga provincial leader advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane confirmed that the party had received the proposed allocation.

But she indicated that engagements with the ANC were still ongoing.

“MK is still engaging on other councils not mentioned in the list,” she said.

Mkhwebane added that the situation in Mkhondo was different because the MK held a majority. It therefore wanted to lead the negotiations.

DA respects the democratic process

“Meanwhile, in Mkhondo, since we are in the majority, we need to lead the negotiation process,” she said.

DA leader in Mpumalanga Jane Sithole said the party respected the democratic process and the decisions taken by other political parties to work together.

“While these parties have chosen to work together, the DA respects the outcomes of the democratic process.

“We will continue to serve our communities from the opposition benches.

“We will hold those in government accountable and fight for reliable services, clean governance and the responsible use of public funds,” she added.