The ANC faces pressure in Madibeng as disgruntled members challenge candidate selections drawn from the same ward 41 branch.

The ANC is facing mounting pressure on two fronts in the Madibeng local municipality, with opposition parties plotting to exclude it from a coalition government, while disgruntled party members challenge how it selected candidates for key council positions.

As political parties prepare the first council sitting in Brits today, a broad alliance of opposition parties has emerged with a plan to isolate both the ANC and ActionSA from the municipality’s executive leadership.

Madibeng opposition plots to isolate ANC and ActionSA

Under the proposed arrangement, the EFF would take the mayoral position, the DA would secure the speakership and the South African Communist Party would fill the chief whip post.

Other executive positions have been earmarked for the Freedom Front Plus, uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party, Save South Africa, Independent Party, United African Transformation party, African Christian Democratic Party, Labour Party, Al Jama-ah, an independent councillor and additional representatives from the DA and EFF.

Notably absent from the opposition’s proposed leadership structure is the ANC, which has effectively been cast as a future opposition party, along with ActionSA.

However, it is preparing to resist the move and is expected to field its own candidates for mayor, speaker and chief whip during the inaugural council sitting.

The ANC’s preparations have been complicated by growing discontent over its nomination process for the troika, a term encompassing the mayor, council speaker and chief whip.

A group of party members has questioned the decision to select both the speaker and chief whip candidates from the same ward 41 branch.

Party members questioned the decision

The nominees are also alleged to live on the same street and to be close associates, prompting accusations that the selection process was unfair and overlooked better-performing branches.

The members have written to ANC national executive committee deployee and North West convener Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane, asking for an explanation for the appointments and demanding the party address what they regard as an anomaly.

Their central argument is that ward 41 delivered the ANC’s poorest electoral performance in Madibeng, securing only 32% of the vote.

One member warned that the decisions risk fuelling divisions and could contribute to future acts of defiance by ANC councillors.

“What makes this even more concerning is that we are talking about the same branch, the same street and people who are friends,” the member said.

“It is difficult to understand how such decisions are justified when so many volunteers worked tirelessly, sacrificed their time and resources and went the extra mile to ensure that the ANC won its respective wards with comfortable majorities.”

Questions raised about CoJ’s decision to postpone election of speaker

In a separate development, questions are being raised about the legality of the City of Joburg’s decision to postpone the election of a speaker during its first post-election council sitting.

Section 36(2) of the Municipal Structures Act states that a council must elect a speaker at its first sitting after an election.

The department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs recently reiterated the requirement in guidelines issued for newly constituted councils, with the election procedure set out in Schedule 3 of the legislation.

Joburg’s inaugural sitting on Monday was adjourned after councillors were sworn in, with the election of a speaker deferred to tomorrow.

Legal experts cautioned that the decision could expose the council to legal action.