Mbalula responds to Chris Hani family walkout

The ANC secretary-general stressed that the Hani family must be respected.

African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has sought to reassure the public that the party remains on good terms with the family of late South African Communist Party (SACP) leader Chris Hani, following a walkout over a wreath-laying event earlier this week.

The ceremony, held on Wednesday, 8 April, was cut short after members of the Hani family left, accusing the City of Ekurhuleni of altering the nature of the event without consultation.

According to anti-apartheid stalwart’s widow, Limpho Hani, the gathering was intended to be a brief wreath-laying ceremony rather than a full commemoration, especially given that it was held two days ahead of the anniversary of her late husband’s assassination on 10 April 1993.

She described the event as “a stokvel at my husband’s grave“.

Chris Hani family and ANC on good terms – Mbalula

Mbalula addressed the matter on Friday, stressing that relations between the party and the Hani family remain intact.

“We have an excellent relationship with the Hani family, Ausi Limpho in particular. There are no issues between us,” Mbalula told reporters.

He explained that the Ekurhuleni municipality’s involvement stems from a long-standing council resolution to commemorate Hani’s life, which has made the city a consistent participant in related events.

He also pointed out that previous engagements with the family had led to a decentralised approach to commemorations.

As a result, last year’s event was held in Cofimvaba, Hani’s birthplace, while this year’s official programme is currently taking place in Mpumalanga.

“It’s a government event as per the wishes of the family,” Mbalula remarked.

Mbalula stressed that the Hani family must be respected.

“We have spoken to government there [in Ekurhuleni] and our comrades who are in government that they must engage the family and address whatever concerns that might have arisen as a result of what happened on the gravesite.”

Watch the media briefing below:

‘Not in our name’

The controversy also drew in broader political tensions within the ANC alliance, particularly following remarks by ANC Youth League (ANCYL) leader Collen Malatji.

Malatji had suggested that Hani’s legacy should not be claimed by SACP general-secretary Solly Mapaila and “his friends”.

He claimed that Hani belonged to the ANC, adding that “Solly must go and form his own political party”.

Mbalula, however, rejected any notion of competition over Hani’s legacy.

“Comrade Chris was the general secretary of the communist party and that they’ve got a full claim and authority over his name and celebrating his life.

“But Chris Hani was an alliance in himself. He was ANC; he was the chief of staff of the African National Congress and a full member of the national executive committee.

“So, we need to be mature and be disciplined, like it happened at the Solomon Mahlangu commemoration.”

He added: “It was unfortunate that there was [an] altercation and unwarranted words were uttered on the gravesite of Chris Hani.

“We have intervened and called for calm, and that should not happen. Not in our name as the ANC.”

Preserving legacy

Mbalula emphasised that commemorating struggle icons is not a political contest, but a responsibility to preserve history.

“We’re not doing these things for ourselves. These are individuals and symbols of our liberation struggle to tell the stories to the young and educate them that, indeed, freedom was not free.

“There was a man in the history of our struggle called Chris Tembisile Hani, with the clan name Tshonyane, who died and was killed by the enemies of our struggle, trying to stand against the march towards freedom in our country.

“That story cannot be curtailed by pettiness. So, we must respect the family and work with the family at all times.

“Our comrades in Ekurhuleni have understood and agreed to do that. All in all, we are on good terms with the family.”