Political analysts have questioned whether disagreements over positions and power-sharing are holding up the ANC's coalition arrangements.

As residents of Joburg and Ekurhuleni wait to learn who their new mayors and mayoral committee members will be, the ANC has been in a drawn-out process of formalising coalitions.

The deadline for the resolution of the coalition arrangements is today, and ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula was expected to address the media yesterday.

However, at the last minute, the organisation postponed the briefing until today.

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ANC facing internal agreements?

In a statement, Mbalula’s office said the ANC had “approached these negotiations with the care they warrant, guided by its commitment to stable, accountable municipal government, transformation and improved service delivery for all communities”.

Political analyst Rene Oosthuizen said the repeated postponements raised serious questions about what was happening behind closed doors, particularly whether there are disagreements over power-sharing and key leadership positions that the ANC has yet to resolve.

“While coalition negotiations are never straightforward, the lack of clear communication leaves municipalities in limbo and communities waiting for leadership,” said Oosthuizen.

“I would not dismiss the possibility of internal disagreements.”

Analysts question power-sharing disagreements

Oosthuizen was concerned the negotiations were increasingly taking precedence over the urgent responsibility to govern.

Political analyst Piet Croucamp said the postponements were about the details of the coalition agreements.

“There are two possibilities: it’s either about the details and who will get what position,” said Croucamp.

“Or the ANC is trying to drag out the agreement negotiations as far as possible to leave as little time as possible for other parties to negotiate further when they put their final offer on the table, so the other parties have no other option but to accept.”

Tshwane coalition agreement finalised

Meanwhile, at the inaugural council meeting yesterday in the City of Tshwane, the city’s new councillors were sworn in and the election of the mayor, deputy mayor and speaker in the capital were announced.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba announced yesterday afternoon that a coalition agreement had been concluded.

The ANC will take up the speaker’s role, the EFF the deputy mayor’s role and ActionSA’s Nasiphi Moya will take up the mayoral chain once again.

The ANC’s Naeem Patel was elected speaker, winning 119 votes against the DA’s Pogiso Mthimunye with 71 votes and Freedom Front Plus (FF+) candidate Willie Spies obtaining only 19 votes.

The DA, which will be sitting in the opposition benches, secured 74 of the 214 council seats, representing 34.37% of the vote.

Brink warns of high expectations for new administration

The party’s mayoral candidate, Cilliers Brink, said whoever governs the City of Tshwane will have a difficult role with the upgrading of infrastructure, shutting down corruption and making sure public spaces are clean and safe.

“The expectations will be high, and there will be no excuses,” said Brink.

“Even though it is a coalition, it will have to be one where responsibility is taken. Gone are the days when one party or the mayor takes all of the credit and blames all of the failure on the parties.”

Brink added that even though he was in opposition, he would continue to fight for those who voted for him and the party.