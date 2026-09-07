ANC demands proof that Tshwane mayor is not corrupt

The ANC has reported Nasiphi Moya to the Public Protector,

Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya should produce the receipts for the up grades done to her pri vate residences in Pre toria East and the Eastern Cape if she has nothing to hide, says the ANC.

The ANC formally tabled a complaint with the Office of the Public Protector (PP) relating to upgrades at Moya’s private residences last week.

Political analyst Rene Oosthuizen said unanswered allegations against a mayor, irrespective of political affiliation, cannot simply be dismissed.

“I would argue that the real concern is whether political loyal ty is being placed above account ability. Why should any mayor be protected from scrutiny?”

Oosthuizen said the facts should speak for themselves.

According to ANC Tshwane’s Kgosi Maepa, the upgrades in clude a swimming pool, security fence upgrades, cameras, paving, painting and other work.

“The mayor and her political party, ActionSA, have since sent a statement of bare denial on 14 August and labelled the corruption allegations as false, without being tested anywhere by a competent review legal structure recognised by the constitution of the Repub lic of South Africa,” he said.

Maepa allegations

Maepa said since July/August, the ANC has been releasing a series of questions through various platforms and different methods of communication to afford the mayor an opportunity to answer and clarify, but these have not yet yielded a response.

“Instead of answering, the mayor and ActionSA took a tangent and accused us of everything and anything, from false accu sations, women abuse, plans to destroy a good woman, bullying, manipulation of WhatsApp mes sages and disinformation,”Maepa said.

Maepa said if ActionSA was serious about itself and clean gov ernance, it should produce the quotations, invoices and proof of payments. Maepa also took a jab at the DA in Tshwane and said it had no iota of moral or ethical claim to fit and proper governance or leadership in the City of Tshwane.

“The IEC complaint from the DA is just an attention-seeking gimmick, a lot of nothingness and Maepa said the DA shouldn’t be allowed to destroy the city’s finances and the recovery made in the past two years.

“The DA and its mayoral can didate, Cilliers Brink, including four previous DA Tshwane may ors, spectacularly failed to man age the City of Tshwane from 2016 to 2024,” he said.

ActionSA responds

ActionSA national chair Michael Beaumont said the latest move by Maepa changes nothing.

“It is simply the latest attempt to breathe life into an ever-ex panding collection of allegations through innuendo and supposi tion, without producing any evidence of wrongdoing by Moya,”

“The original allegation was that Tlopo Construction had un dertaken work at the mayor’s pri vate residence. Beaumont said.