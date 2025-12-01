ANC denies claims of a plot within the party to recall Ramaphosa

A faction within the ANC blames Cyril Ramaphosa for the party's declining support.

The ANC has denied that two deputy ministers in the Cabinet are plotting to remove President Cyril Ramaphosa as ANC leader and head of state.

This comes after reports in the Sunday World that Deputy Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies Mondli Gungubele and Deputy Minister of Health Joe Phaahla are leading a plot within the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) to have the president removed.

On Sunday, the party’s spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu denied these allegations and described them as an attempt to divide the party.

“These fabricated stories are deliberately designed to manufacture divisions where none exist and distract us from our core mission of renewal which is rooted in unity, service to our people, and strengthening ethical and accountable democratic governance,” she said.

According to Bhengu, the ANC remains “united” in its work, guided by the principles of “discipline”, democratic centralism and collective leadership under Ramaphosa.

“No amount of gossip-driven journalism or anonymous speculation will deflect the ANC from rebuilding itself as an effective instrument of transformation,” she said.

ANCYL explains why Ramaphosa should stay

Secretary-general of the ANC Youth League Mntuwoxolo Ngudle also wasted no time coming to Ramaphosa’s defence. He described the claims of a planned “coup” as baseless and malicious.

“We reject baseless claims that there are any plans to recall President Cyril Ramaphosa,” he said.

Ngudle described Ramaphosa as an asset to the ANC and the country.

He praised his leadership and the manner that he has dealt with several challenges the country has faced.

“As the ANCYL, we reaffirm our full, unambiguous and militant confidence in the leadership of President Ramaphosa. Under his capable stewardship, South Africa has seen a renewed and deliberate focus on building a truly inclusive economy as a central pillar of reducing inequality, expanding opportunities and ensuring that decent work becomes the engine of sustainable industrialisation,” he said.

“The president’s tenure has also been characterised by governance reforms, strengthened accountability and the reinvigoration of state institutions.

“The turnaround interventions at key state-owned enterprises provide clear evidence of this progress. South African Airways has recorded profits for the first time in decades after years of haemorrhaging public funds.

“Eskom, once the symbol of instability, has made significant progress in stabilising energy supply. These developments speak directly to the president’s commitment to restoring capacity and integrity within the state, a commitment that the ANCYL fully supports,” he said.

Where the rumours began

The rumours of attempts within the ANC to remove Ramaphosa gained prominence two weeks ago at an NEC meeting in Germiston.

At this meeting Ramaphosa challenged some NEC members, telling them to stop being cowards and discussing his removal in “dark corners”. He reportedly told the NEC that those who want him gone should give him a “date and time”.

But the ANC has denied that Ramaphosa made those remarks.

There are talks that a faction that wants Ramaphosa gone could use the upcoming party National General Council (NGC) to push its agenda.

The party’s secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said the NGC will be used to discuss policy and strategy. But some believe the ANC constitution does allow for the president to be removed in this structure.

