ANC distances itself from proposed regulation of churches by CRL commission

The CRL commission has expressed concern about the commercialisation of religion

The ANC has denied that it wants churches in South Africa to be regulated.

In a statement on Tuesday the party said it notes that a number of churches are unhappy with a proposal from the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Rights (CRL Rights Commission) to put churches under regulation.

The party’s spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu said this decision was not endorsed by her party.

“The ANC wishes to reaffirm that it has neither called for nor advocated state regulation or control of churches and their religious affairs.

“Our position remains that churches and religious institutions must be free to govern and regulate their own affairs within the ambit of the constitution of South Africa.

“The constitutional right to freedom of religion, belief and association is a fundamental democratic gain secured through the sacrifices of generations of South Africans as led by the ANC. It must be protected and respected, while ensuring that religious institutions uphold the rights, dignity and well-being of all people,” said Bhengu.

Planned march

Bhengu said the ANC notes the proposed march that the South African Church Defenders (SACD) is planning. This organisation is a grouping of churches that have expressed concern with state intervention in church affairs.

“The ANC respects the concerns raised by SACD and remains committed to constructive engagement with the organisation and the broader religious community to ensure that these matters are addressed through dialogue, mutual respect and fidelity to the constitution.

“We remain unshakable in our defence of the constitutional rights and freedoms of all religious communities, including religious minorities. Freedom of religion, belief and association constitutes an indispensable pillar of our constitutional democracy and is firmly entrenched in the Bill of Rights.”

ANC’s relationship with the church

Bhengu said the church has been an integral part of the history of the ANC, providing spiritual guidance, moral leadership and solidarity in the struggle against colonialism and apartheid.

“It is in recognition of this enduring relationship that the ANC maintains a chaplaincy, which continues to serve as an important platform for fraternal relations and engagement with churches, religious leaders and faith-based organisations across the country,” she said.

The CRL Rights Commission wants greater oversight over churches after a number of cases which involve the commercialisation of religion, exploitation, abuse and unorthodox religious practices.