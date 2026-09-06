‘It belongs to God’: Mbalula says the ANC will never die, as his livestock donation sparks controversy

The ANC donated a young bull and goats to the Bakoena royal family.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says his party can never die because it is divinely protected by God and the ancestors.

He was speaking at a cultural ceremony hosted by the Mathibela Royal Council in Mpumalanga on Saturday. The event was also attended by different traditional leaders.

“The ANC is a big organisation, it belongs to God, it belongs to the ancestors, and chiefs, this organisation was born inside a church, they can try to destroy it but its impossible, because when they try to destroy it the ancestors refuse because it is an organisation that was formed by our kings, it was built by priests,” he said.

ANC renewal

Mbalula appealed to the crowd that they should protect the ANC. He said his party is being blamed for the wrong doing of individuals within the party.

“There is nothing wrong with the ANC, the problem is with the individual and when the individual has messed up it does not matter who that person is. That person must be arrested,” he said.

Mbalula also used the opportunity to ask people to support the ANC in the upcoming local government elections.

“Its that time when we have to ask people to vote for the ANC, when it comes to votes we must ask for them we do not just get them, so we are asking for the votes,” he said.

He said he is pleased the Mpumalanga still remains one of the ANC’s strongholds. “You vote for the ANC and you support it very well and the ANC must work for you,” he said.

Young bull donatiom

Mbalula also donated what he described as a bull and two goats to the Bakoena Royal family on behalf of the ANC.

“We will add an extra five cows,” he said.

But Mbalula’s livestock donation was criticised by social media users including the EFF’s Julius Malema who criticised the physique of the livestock.

He described the bull as looking like a calf. Poking fun at the ANC he said it could be a “technical glitch.”